Entrance to Smokies from Line Springs Road to be closed Friday from bridge repair

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains said visitors may need to find another way into the park on Friday. They said the entrance from Line Springs Road in Wears Valley will be closed for most of the day.

The bridge near the Metcalf Bottoms will undergo repairs from around 6 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, according to officials. It should reopen after the repairs are complete.

Instead, visitors can use the Sugarlands entrance by driving through Gatlinburg. Officials said it is the entrance that most visitors enter through and said it is around an hour's drive southeast of Knoxville on US 411.

An alternate entrance on the north side of the park is just south of Townsend on TN 73, around 25 miles west of Gatlinburg. Officials said the entrance is usually less crowded compared to the Sugarlands entrance and si closer to the popular Cades Cove.

Officials also said there are several other smaller entrances to the park that feature ranger stations, but no visitor centers.