Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states

A bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains and traveled across four states. A wildlife biologist said the journey could change bear relocation.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans.

She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest in Polk County, Tennessee, with a GPS collar that tracked her movements as part of a study the park was conducting on relocated bears. The results showed the bear went on a journey of a lifetime.

Wildlife biologists found that she traveled 1,000 miles across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina before returning to Tennessee. She eventually crossed I-40 and returned to the Great Smoky Mountains, ending up at the same campsite she was captured from.

"This was definitely one of the most bizarre movements I've seen so far," said Bill Stiver, one of the wildlife biologists who tracked her. "She never slowed down."

The bear didn't stop at the campground, either. She wandered back to Alpharetta, Georgia and found some fame. News outlets in that area spotted her picking through trash and wandering a mall in the area.

"This bear actually got hit by a car in Georgia, but it didn't kill her," said Stiver.

She finally ended her journey somewhere near Cherokee. Stiver said they have not received data from her for around two weeks, but the park believes she is still alive.

"The big picture is about two-thirds of the bears that were moving are dead in about four months, and that's kind of preliminary data. And we got one more year of research," Stiver said.

The park said her journey is the longest distance that the park has ever seen from a bear. Before this bear set the record, another bear had walked around 215 miles in 2020.

The Great Smoky Mountains also urged people to stay "BearWise" and take steps to prevent bears, and visitors in the park, from getting hurt. Below are six tips to stay BearWise: