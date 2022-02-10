Foothills Parkway West road closures to begin March 2022 as GSMNP tackles major repaving project

The park is repaving and repairing a 17-mile stretch of the parkway from Chilhowee Lake to Walland, and work is expected to last until May 2023.

WALLAND, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said it is taking on a major repair project starting in March to repave a popular 17-mile stretch of the Foothills Parkway.

The GSMNP said repaving and rehabilitation work on the Foothills Parkway West between Chilhowee Lake and Walland will begin March 14. Work will include repaving, restoring guardrails, repairing bridges and drainage, and replacing asphalt walkways with ADA-compliant concrete sidewalks.

The work will require two sections of the parkway to be closed to all traffic in phases from the Look Rock Observation Tower parking area south of Maryville, beginning with the Chilhowee Lake side:

From March 14 to May 21, the roadway will be fully closed from the Look Rock Observation Tower parking area west to the Highway 129 intersection near Chilhowee Lake

From June 1 to August 31, the roadway will be fully closed from Look Rock Observation Tower parking area east to the Highway 321 intersection near Walland.

The GSMNP said the remaining construction work will require single-lane closures from August 31 through May 5, 2023. Motorists should expect some delays.

The scenic stretch of parkway provides access to 16 overlooks.

The park is using $31 million in federal funding to pay for the project. That money is coming from the Great American Outdoors Act, a bipartisan National Park Legacy Restoration fund that former U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) championed for years before former President Donald Trump signed it into law in 2020.

The conservation legislation pulls revenue from energy development to provide up to $1.9 billion a year for five years to pay for park upkeep and address a large backlog of maintenance at National Parks.