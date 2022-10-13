Friends of the Smokies looking for new CEO

Friends of the Smokies has retrained a national search firm to facilitate the search.

KODAK, Tenn. — The official non-profit partner of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Friends of the Smokies, is searching for its next CEO.

Friends of the Smokies has retrained a national search firm, Potrero Group, to facilitate the search.

“We are launching a search for a dynamic leader with an extensive background in management and leadership who is motivated by a clear and driving passion for conservation, public lands, and partnership,” chairperson of the Friends of the Smokies board Sharon Pryse said.

Friends of the Smokies assists the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect the GSMNP by raising funds, public awareness and providing volunteers for needed projects.

Since 1993, Friends of the Smokies has raised more than $75 million to fund historic preservation, wildlife management and environmental education in support of the park.

“Friends of the Smokies must continue to grow and reach for the next level of impact and success,” Pryse said. “We’re looking for an experienced visionary who can guide us forward in mission and impact.”