Great Smoky Mountains closes Greenbrier area due to flood damage

National park officials said the roads were further damaged due to floodwaters that caused a slide and made the roads unstable.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials closed the Greenbrier area to all use after around three inches of rain and floodwaters early Thursday morning caused additional damage to the road.

Roads were further damaged by floodwaters that rose above riverbanks and also from overland water flow from above the roadways, according to a release from the park.

Officials said the overland water flow caused a slide both above and below a steep road section between the Greenbrier Ranger Station and the Greenbrier Picnic Area, and water is now flowing below the road surface, making it unstable and unsafe for motorists, pedestrians or cyclists to travel across.

Engineers will be assessing road stability over the next several days and making recommendations for repair options, according to the park. The area will remain closed to all use until further notice.

Officials said this is in addition to the temporary closure already in place for Ramsey Prong Road, Porters Creek Road, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Greenbrier Picnic Area, Greenbrier Picnic Pavilion, and Backcountry Campsites 31, 32, and 33.

Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain and Grapeyard Ridge Trails remain open, but hikers must access them from parking lots near the Greenbrier entrance or from other areas of the park.

The park said rainfall was estimated between one and three inches overnight. Visitors are cautioned to avoid hikes that involve unbridged river crossings until high waters subside.