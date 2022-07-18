Great Smoky Mountains closes Greenbrier area on weekdays for roadway repairs

The park said the temporary closure through July 28 is necessary to ensure the safety of visitors and efficient operations of heavy equipment along the roadway.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced the Greenbrier area will be closed during the week, Monday through Thursday, for road repairs through July 28.

The temporary closure includes Ramsey Prong Road, Porters Creek Road, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Greenbrier Picnic Area, Greenbrier Picnic Pavilion, and Backcountry Campsites 31, 32, and 33, according to a release.

Officials said Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain and Grapeyard Ridge Trails are still open, but hikers must access them from parking lots near the Greenbrier entrance or from other areas of the park.

The area will be open to motorists up to the Greenbrier Ranger Station on the weekends, Friday through Sunday. Pedestrians and cyclists can go about two miles beyond this point to the intersection with Ramsey Prong Road on the weekends, according to a release. Visitors are not allowed beyond this point due to unsafe road conditions.

The temporary closure is necessary to ensure the safety of visitors and efficient operations of heavy equipment along the roadway, according to the park.