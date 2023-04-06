GSMNP: Part of Greenbrier Road, some trails reopen after July 2022 flood damage

Hikers will be able to access Old Settlers and Grapeyard Ridge trails, but Porters Creek, Brushy Mountain, Ramsey Cascades trails are still closed.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said some parts of the Greenbrier area will reopen on Friday, April 7, after repairs from flood damage in July 2022.

Greenbrier Road will be open as far as the ranger station for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, according to a release from the park. Old Settlers Trail and Grapeyard Ridge Trail will also be open.

GSMNP said hikers will be able to access Old Settlers and Grapeyard Ridge trails by parking at the ranger station and walking on the road to the trailheads. The road beyond the ranger station will be closed to vehicles.

Officials said some areas will remain closed while National Park Service trail crews replace log footbridges and reroute some washed-out sections of trails.

The closed areas include Porters Creek Trail, Brushy Mountain Trail, Ramsey Cascades Trail, and backcountry campsites 31, 32, and 33, according to officials. The trails are expected to reopen this summer.

GSMNP said the Messer Barn is closed until structural repairs can be made for visitor safety.

Greenbrier Road was closed beyond the ranger station after the road and area trails and culverts were damaged during a July 2022 flood event, according to the park. In February 2023, the entire area was closed for repairs, slope stabilization and culvert replacement.

The Federal Highway Administration awarded a $410,000 contract to Bryant’s Land Development Industries, Inc. out of Burnsville, North Carolina to complete the road repairs and culvert replacements, GSMNP said in February.