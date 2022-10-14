GSMNP reopens Look Rock Campground in time for fall weekend

The campground will open from Saturday, Oct. 15 until Sunday, Nov. 13, providing a unique, fall camping opportunity, GSMNP said.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced the reopening of Look Rock Campground after a nine-year closure, according to a release.

The campground will open from Saturday, Oct. 15 until Sunday, Nov. 13, providing a unique fall camping opportunity, GSMNP said.

"Since the new section of the Foothills Parkway opened in 2018, this area of the park has become a stand-alone destination and I'm pleased that after a long, but steady effort, we are able to once again provide a camping opportunity along one of the most scenic drives in the park," Superintendent Cassius Cash said. "We are grateful for the voices who supported us in our efforts to secure the needed funding for repairs, including the Friends of the Smokies and their donors."

In 2013, Look Rock Campground and Picnic Area were closed after the water utility systems failed. In 2019, the park received funds to install a handicap-accessible vault toilet, which allowed the reopening of the picnic area with limited services, according to the release.

The water system has been completely replaced, allowing access to flush toilets and potable water in the campground, GMSNP said. All campground sites were rehabilitated, including the installation of new picnic tables and fire rings.

As part of the park's effort to modernize camping opportunities when feasible, 10 sites were renovated to specifically accommodate larger recreational vehicles. These 10 sites will offer the first-ever electric and water hookups in a park campground, GSMNP said.

"The Friends of the Smokies stand at the ready to enhance and improve visitor opportunities across the park," Friends of the Smokies President Jim Hart said. "Thanks to some very special donors, including the Margie Manville family, I am proud that we were able to be a part of restoring this special campground where more great memories can be made, today and well into the future."

The park received $4.7 million for the renovation through campground fees, donations and federal funds, which included a special federal fund source that requires philanthropic partner matching funds, according to the release.

The Foothills Parkway section, where the campground is located, was recently repaved and contract crews are currently completing that project by installing guardrails, culverts and permanent pavement striping.

All roadwork is expected to be completed next spring. During this time, single-lane closures may be required to safely complete the work and motorists should expect brief delays, GSMNP said.