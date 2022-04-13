Great Smoky Mountains announces morning closures for Clingmans Dome Road April 19-20

The seven-mile road will be closed until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20, according to the park.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced two upcoming morning closures for Clingmans Dome Road

The seven-mile road will be closed until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20, according to the park. The closures facilitate a special curriculum-based education program.

The park said the closure will go into effect the night before each program day. During these periods, the roadway is fully closed to all pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

Officials gave alternative high elevation destinations including the Look Rock Observation Tower along Foothills Parkway West, which offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains and valleys in Tennessee, and the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, which hosts many opportunities for scenic vistas, including viewing the entire Smokies mountain range from Waterrock Knob.