Great Smoky Mountains urges caution after bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are recommending against using tents and soft-sided shelters at the Elkmont Campground until further notice after a bear ripped into a tent in search of food on Sunday, June 12.

An alert posted on Recreation.gov said a 3-year-old girl and her mother received superficial scratches to their heads, but the father was able to eventually scare the bear from the site.

Wildlife biologists are monitoring the area, according to the alert. Sites K1-4, K6,K7 & K11; L1-7 in the Elkmont Campground K/L-Loops are temporarily closed for the safety of visitors.

The park said camping in bear country is inherently risky, and it is critical all campers follow food storage regulations and bear safety guidelines.

Visitors can report bear sightings to campground staff or by calling park dispatch at 865-436-1230.