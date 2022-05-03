GSMNP: Single-lane closures planned on the Spur for routine maintenance

The closures will start on Monday, May 9 and end on Thursday, May 19.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Maintenance crews at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, May 9 through Thursday, May 19.

The closures are for routine maintenance along the road shoulders including litter pickup, removal of downed trees and mowing.

The single-lane closures will be in effect each week, Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The park implements temporary single-lane closures along the most heavily-trafficked park roads for all roadside work conducted on foot. The temporary closures better ensure the safety of workers along roadways.

The roadways will remain open during these times but motorists should anticipate traffic delays, are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution.