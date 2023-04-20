You won't need a parking tag to visit the Great Smoky Mountains on April 22

The national park said the fee-free day on Saturday, April 22 celebrates the first day of National Park Week.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said it is participating in the fee-free day on Saturday, April 22 to celebrate the first day of National Park Week.

Park visitors will not need to buy or display a parking tag that day, according to a release.

GSMNP said National Park Week is an annual celebration that encourages people to discover the places, programs, experiences and stories of the National Park Service.

Officials said the Smokies will also participate in the three other National Park Service fee-free days in 2023: the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act on Aug. 4, National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The Smokies parking tag program went into effect on March 1, requiring all vehicles parked longer than 15 minutes anywhere in the park to display a valid tag. All revenue generated from the program stays in the park to improve the visitor experience, from trail maintenance and increased custodial services to more education programs and emergency responders, according to the park.

GSMNP said visitors who want to buy a weekly or annual tag on fee-free days may continue to do so online, in the park and at various locations in park communities.