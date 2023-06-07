GSMNP to mow and perform roadside maintenance along the Spur on June 12

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced maintenance crews will pick up litter and mow road shoulders and ditches along the Spur Road next week.
Starting on June 12, crews will work every day from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Road work will wrap up on Thursday, June 15 depending on the weather.
GSMNP said one lane of traffic will be closed as crews work. Drivers can expect short-term delays going both ways and should be prepared to slow down for crews.
GSMNP said the Spur, a 5-mile section of the Foothills Parkway between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, is traveled by millions of drivers every year and accumulates the largest amount of litter among the park’s 384 miles of roads.