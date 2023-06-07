GSMNP to mow and perform roadside maintenance along the Spur on June 12

The National Park Service said one lane of traffic will be shut down as crews work on the road. Road work will run from June 12 until June 15.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced maintenance crews will pick up litter and mow road shoulders and ditches along the Spur Road next week.

Starting on June 12, crews will work every day from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Road work will wrap up on Thursday, June 15 depending on the weather.

GSMNP said one lane of traffic will be closed as crews work. Drivers can expect short-term delays going both ways and should be prepared to slow down for crews.