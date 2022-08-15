Great Smoky Mountains sees wettest and driest months on record in June and July 2022

June 2022 was the driest month on record in the Great Smoky Mountains. Then, July 2022 was reported as the month with the most rain.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — In just around 60 days, weather in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park set opposite records. First, it set the record for the driest month ever on record in June 2022 when only around 3 inches of rain fell in the mountains.

Then, that number jumped to around 18 inches in July 2022 — making it the wettest month on record. The previous record was set in 2004 when 17 inches of rain fell as a result of three major hurricanes hitting the east coast. They were hurricanes Frances, Ivan and Jeanne.

Park rangers asked visitors to check the weather before visiting the mountains. Wet weather can make some of the trails hazardous and people planning a getaway in the Great Smoky Mountains may not be expected to get rained out.

On average, the mountains get around 55 inches of rainfall per year in the lowlands and around 85 inches per year at some of the park's highest points.