GSMNP: Single-lane closures to begin on the Spur

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will soon begin temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

The single-lane closures start on Monday, June 13 and will last through Thursday, June 16. The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, the GSMNP said.

The GSMNP implements temporary, single-lane closures along the most heavily-trafficked park roads for all roadside work conducted on foot. This includes litter patrol, tree removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning and culvert cleaning.

The closures help ensure the safety of workers along windy roads with high traffic volumes. The roads will remain open during these times, but motorists should anticipate traffic delays.