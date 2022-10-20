In the Great Smoky Mountains, fall is a busy season for search and rescue teams

"We actually have a significant increase in search and rescue incidents in the fall," GSMNP emergency manager Liz Hall said.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The month of October delivers some of the most memorable views and fall colors in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Rangers said it also marks the busiest time of year for search and rescue teams.

"We actually have a significant increase in search and rescue incidents in the fall," GSMNP emergency manager Liz Hall said. "It's particularly during this October timeframe. We have a lot of people wanting to come up here enjoy the beautiful leaves, but they also get into trouble while they're here."

She said the number of calls for service to EMS and search and rescue teams have increased as more people visit the Great Smoky Mountains each year.

Hall said that's why they've started the "Be Smokies Smart" campaign to educate people about best practices while in the park.

"We want you to stay hydrated while you're in the park. Map your hike, so you understand the length of your hike as well as the topography," she said. "Always wear proper footwear, which in the fall time really means to wear proper boots."

She recommended wearing layers of clothing as the temperatures get cooler, especially in the higher elevations. And, as the days get shorter, Hall said it's important to bring a head lamp or flashlight in case your hike takes longer than expected.

"It's just really important at this time of the year to recognize that the sun is setting much earlier than you might expect," she said.

The Tennessee National Guard has made seven rescues in the Great Smoky Mountains so far this year, according to CW3 Trailson Moore.

"It's fairly consistent with like one every other month," he said. "All these rescues, they'll go to civilian agencies prior to coming to us... We're kind of the backup."

He said they often help with time-sensitive missions or situations where it could be difficult for first responders to reach without hoist capabilities.

"Being in the Smokies with the canopy and stuff like that, having a hoist capability is very important," he said.

CW3 Moore's most recent mission was last Friday, where they treated an injured hiker on the Alum Cave Trail near Mt. Leconte.

"It took us longer than normal this time because the canopy was so thick over there. There's a lot of pine trees, the leaves hadn't fallen off yet and it was really steep," he said. "Once we did find them with the help of the people on the ground, we sent another medic down in that location."

Once they triaged the injured hiker, they hoisted them onto their aircraft and brought them to UT Medical Center.