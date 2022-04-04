Great Smoky Mountains to implement single lane closures on Spur starting April 11

The single-lane closures will be in effect each week, Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day, according to a release.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, starting Monday, April 11 through Thursday, April 21.

Officials said the closures are for routine maintenance along the road shoulders including litter pickup, removal of downed trees and rock debris, and mowing.

The park said it implements temporary single-lane closures along the most heavily-trafficked park roads for all roadside work conducted on foot including litter patrol, tree removal, mowing operations, shoulder reconditioning, and culvert cleaning.

These temporary closures better ensure the safety of workers along winding roadways with high traffic volumes, according to the park. The roadways will remain open during these times, but motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution.