Great Smoky Mountains starts Clingmans Dome Road pavement preservation project

The park said the work starts in March and will continue with single-lane closures through Sept. 2, 2022.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced it will start a pavement preservation project along Clingmans Dome Road in March during its seasonal winter closure.

Throughout March, while the road is still closed, workers will repair drainage systems, reset curbing, and complete other work that can be accomplished during cooler weather.

When the road opens to the public on April 1, the paving work will continue with single-lane closures through Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, according to the park. Visitors should expect single-lane closures on weekdays and traffic delays.

The park said lane closures will occur from 7 a.m. on Mondays through 12 p.m. on Fridays. The lane closures will be managed with flagging operations and a pilot car to lead traffic through work zones. Drivers are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution when traveling through the work zone.

There will not be daytime lane closures on federal holidays, during the week of Easter or between June 15 through August 15, according to GSMNP.

The lane closures along the seven-mile roadway are necessary to safely and efficiently complete the project.

The park said Clingmans Dome Road is one of the most popular destinations in the park and receives more than 500,000 visitors annually. It has several scenic overlooks, high-elevation trailheads, and direct access to Clingmans Dome, the highest peak in the park.

Visitors can walk along the paved, 0.5-mile trail to the top of Clingmans Dome at 6,643 feet and view the surrounding mountains from the historic Clingmans Dome Observation Tower.

The Federal Highway Administration awarded the more than $2.6 million construction contract to Bryant’s Land and Development Industries, Inc., from Burnsville, N.C. The project work will consist of patching deteriorated sections of the roadbed, sealing cracks in the pavement and applying a high-performance surface treatment, according to GSMNP.

The park said the pavement preservation work will extend the life of the existing pavement by around 5 to 7 years.