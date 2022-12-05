Great Smoky Mountains featured in White House holiday decorations

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It seems Washington, D.C. will experience a touch of a tender Tennessee Christmas this holiday season.
The Great Smoky Mountains tweeted thanking the White House for featuring the most visited national park in the East Room holiday decorations.
White tree-lined mountain trails with bears on the ridges adorn a fireplace mantel in the East Wing with snowy Christmas trees standing nearby.
The park said it "perfectly depicts the ridges of forests, diverse plant and animal life, and the beauty of the Smokies."
The Smokies were featured alongside Grand Canyon National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Shenandoah National Park, which were meant to reflect nature and recreation.
The displays were part of First Lady Jill Biden's "We the People" holiday decoration theme.