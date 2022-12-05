Great Smoky Mountains featured in White House holiday decorations

The Great Smoky Mountains tweeted thanking the White House for featuring the most visited national park in the East Room holiday decorations.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It seems Washington, D.C. will experience a touch of a tender Tennessee Christmas this holiday season.

The Great Smoky Mountains tweeted thanking the White House for featuring the most visited national park in the East Room holiday decorations.

White tree-lined mountain trails with bears on the ridges adorn a fireplace mantel in the East Wing with snowy Christmas trees standing nearby.

The park said it "perfectly depicts the ridges of forests, diverse plant and animal life, and the beauty of the Smokies."

Thank you, @WhiteHouse, for featuring @GreatSmokyNPS in the stunning East Room decorations! This perfectly depicts the ridges of forests, diverse plant and animal life, and the beauty of the Smokies. Did you know the White House is a national park, too? @PresParkNPS pic.twitter.com/qWJSGidPP3 — GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) December 5, 2022

The Smokies were featured alongside Grand Canyon National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Shenandoah National Park, which were meant to reflect nature and recreation.