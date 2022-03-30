Gusty winds close several roads across the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Officials are anticipating sustained winds between 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 90 mph in the mountains.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have started closing multiple roads in the park to prepare for expected high winds on Wednesday.

The National Weather Services has issued a High Wind Warning for the area from 6:00 a.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. Officials are anticipating sustained winds between 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 90 mph in the mountains.

The following roads are already closed:

Newfound Gap Road

Cades Cove Loop Road

Foothills Parkway West (from Chilhowee Lake to Wears Valley),

Foothills Parkway East

The following roads are likely to begin closing around noon on Wednesday:

Little River Road

Wear Cove Gap Road

Laurel Creek Road

Cherokee Orchard Road

Tremont Road

These roads could close earlier than expected and additional roads may close as well.

All road closures will remain in effect until the High Wind Warning has expired. At that time, crews will assess damage and begin clearing roads as needed for opening.

Hikers are advised to avoid hiking during this time, especially in areas with standing dead trees.