Great Smoky Mountains National Park completes air tour management plan

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration have completed an air tour management plan for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to GSMNP.

The plan establishes measures to protect park resources, preserve the wilderness character and visitor experience, according to a release.

"We appreciate the tireless work that went into the development of the Smokies air tour management plan," Superintendent Cassius Cash said. "The plan incorporates several improvements that allow continued air tour activity, while at the same time better protecting the wilderness character of the backcountry, wildlife populations... and the visitor experience in historic areas like Cades Cove."

Commercial air tours have occurred over the Smokies without any defined guidelines. The air tour management plan protects national park resources and values by providing continuous education and management oversight, said GSMNP.

According to the Smokies, the plan authorizes up to 946 air tours per year on six defined routes conducted over the park. There were on average 946 air tours per year reported over the park from 2017-2019.

The operating parameters of the plan will be active within 90 days once the air tour management plan is signed, according to the release.

An important part of the process was the inclusion of American Indian Tribes, according to park officials. The agencies consulted with Tribes that have tribal lands within or adjacent to the park and with Tribes that attach historic and cultural significance to resources within the park.

You can view the final air tour management plan here.