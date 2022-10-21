x
Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GSMNP: Black bear hit, killed by car on Gatlinburg Bypass

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said a black bear was hit and killed by a car on Thursday around noon along the Gatlinburg Bypass. 

The 220-pound female bear did not have any ear tags so the park does not have any record of her being a nuisance bear, according to officials.

With an estimated 1,800 bears in the park, 11 bears are killed by motorists each year on average, according to GSMNP. 

Officials said this is a reminder for motorists to always be aware. More information on black bear safety in the park is available on the park's website.

