GSMNP: Black bear hit, killed by car on Gatlinburg Bypass

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said a black bear was hit and killed by a car on Thursday around noon along the Gatlinburg Bypass.

The 220-pound female bear did not have any ear tags so the park does not have any record of her being a nuisance bear, according to officials.

With an estimated 1,800 bears in the park, 11 bears are killed by motorists each year on average, according to GSMNP.