Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountain National Park services are advising you to be cautious when driving around the area.

Few roads have been closed for an annual running event, but Clingmans Dome is currently closed due to ice/snow.

GSMNP will notify the public when the road will be reopened.

Clingmans Dome Road is closed due to ice/snow. Will advise when re-opened. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) November 13, 2022