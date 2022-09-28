GSMNP: Temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Natur Trail

The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to release.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to release.

The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge to complete routine maintenance operations.

Park crews will also temporarily close Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail on Thursday until 9 a.m. to accommodate heavy equipment traveling in both directions on the one-way road, GSMNP said.

The roadway will be closed to all pedestrians, cyclists and motorists during this time period for the safety of visitors and efficiency of operations.

Overnight backcountry users with reservations beginning along Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail will be provided access during the brief closure period, said GSMNP. By showing a copy of your valid backcountry permit or LeConte Lodge reservation to park staff at the gate, you will be allowed access.

Reservation holders should expect delays to allow for passing vehicle coordination.