GSMNP: Investigation underway after vandalism on Laurel Falls Trail

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is asking for help in finding who is responsible for vandalizing a portion of the Laurel Falls Trail.
On July 24, 2023, park rangers started investigating a report of vandalism and found a large section of rocks along the trail where someone spray-painted words and symbols.
Words that were spray painted included "D+F" followed by a heart. There was also an image that was spray painted with a smiley face.
"Graffiti is vandalism and is extremely difficult to remove," the park said. "Repairing vandalized sites is costly and time-consuming, and often cannot restore the site to its former condition. There are many rewarding ways to express yourself and mark your time at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, such as taking a spectacular photo or journaling."
If you have any information on the incident or the people who were involved are asked to contact the Great Smoky Mountains Emergency Communications Center at 865-436-1230.