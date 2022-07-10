GSMNP: Laurel Falls Trail temporarily closed for geological survey

Park officials said starting on November 7, the trail will be temporarily closed from Monday through Thursday until November 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced it will be temporarily closing the Laurel Falls Trail starting on November 7.

In a release, the park said the trail will be closed on weekdays, Monday through Thursday, until November 17.

Officials said during the temporary closure, geotechnical crews will drill and collect samples. Information from this survey will help inform future decisions on any restoration efforts the trail needs, according to the park.