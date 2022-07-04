GSMNP to install safety measures around popular trailhead parking

High use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion and damaged roadsides.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures this week to install permanent roadside protection measures.

The protection measures will be installed at busy roadside parking locations, the GSMNP said.

Motorists should expect the closures on weekdays until March 2023 at the following locations:

Newfound Gap Road near the Gatlinburg, Alum Cave and Chimney Tops trailheads

Little River Road near Laurel Falls trailhead

Cherokee Orchard Road

Big Creek and Deep Creek picnic area

Roadside protection measures such as boulders, split-rail fencing and wooden bollards will be installed along these roadways as well as sections of Clingmans Dome Road and Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail.

Over the last decade, high use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion and damaged roadsides, according to GSMNP.

“It’s critical that we protect iconic park destinations from the unintended consequences associated with too many people trying to squeeze into the same places at the same time on the same days,” GSMNP Superintendent Cassius Cash said. “Through this action, we’re helping ensure that people have the opportunity to safely visit in a manner that respects the country’s most visited national park.”