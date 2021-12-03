GSMNP: Single-lane to be closed on the Spur until December 17

Park officials said the temporary closure is to safely allow utility work along the road shoulder.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that they will be implementing a weekday, single-lane closure on the southbound Spur between the Gatlinburg Bypass intersection and the city limits of Gatlinburg.

The closure will begin on Monday, December 6 until Friday, December 17. The closure will be in place during the weekdays between 7 a.m. on Mondays through 3 p.m. on Fridays.