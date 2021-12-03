GSMNP: Single-lane to be closed on the Spur until December 17

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that they will be implementing a weekday, single-lane closure on the southbound Spur between the Gatlinburg Bypass intersection and the city limits of Gatlinburg.
The closure will begin on Monday, December 6 until Friday, December 17. The closure will be in place during the weekdays between 7 a.m. on Mondays through 3 p.m. on Fridays.
GSMNP said that the temporary closure is to ensure safe utility work along the road shoulder, and officials ask motorists traveling in the area to reduce speeds and use extra caution.