Jim the pack mule retires after 24 years in the Great Smoky Mountains

The beloved pack mule was famous for its durability and strong will, according to a post from the Great Smoky Mountains Association.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains Association is wishing a longtime employee the best in his retirement.

After 24 years of service in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Jim the pack mule retired on Wednesday, April 13, according to NPS Trails Supervisor Ken Gragg.

Gragg said Jim started his career in 1998 when he was 15 months old and weighed 700 pounds.

The beloved pack mule was famous for its durability and strong will, according to a post from the Great Smoky Mountains Association.

"He saved the backs of many a trail worker and any other work group that utilized Jim’s services to live and work in the backcountry of GRSM,” Gragg said.

The association said his retirement will be well-spent grazing leisurely in the pasture.