GSMNP: Laurel Falls Trail closing July 11 for tree removal, bridge repair

Hikers will not be able to get to the falls from the Laurel Falls trailhead, Little Greenbrier Trail or Cove Mountain Trail on Tuesday.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Friday a temporary one-day closure of Laurel Falls Trail on Tuesday to remove downed trees and repair damages to the bridge.

A tree fell on the bridge blocking the route and damaging the handrails. According to GSMNP, to safely remove the tree and make repairs, they will need to close the area.

GSMNP also said they will need to remove other downed trees along the trail while the closure is in place.

Park rangers and volunteers will provide information and alternative hiking destinations in the Laurel Falls parking lot, GSMNP said.

In case of inclement weather on July 11, park officials said they might close the trail on Wednesday, July 12.