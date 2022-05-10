Smokies rangers find Cocke County man's body in Little River near Metcalf Bottoms

The park said no witnesses have been identified and there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Rangers in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said they recovered a Cocke County man's body in the park in the Little River.

The GSMNP said the body of Charles Queen, 72, from Bybee was found partially submerged in the river roughly a mile west of Metcalf Bottoms around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Rangers along with Gatlinburg EMS and Fire crews discovered the man's body before a technical swift water rescue team was sent in to recover him. Rangers said they located the man's vehicle in a pull-out approximately 600 feet upriver along a steep embankment.