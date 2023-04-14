NPS: Car of missing person found in Smokies

The National Park Service confirmed that they are conducting searches for the missing person.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The National Park Service confirmed Friday that rangers are conducting a search in the Smokies for a missing person.

Park rangers found the missing person's car at Cosby Campground Thursday afternoon, NPS said.

A "hasty" search was performed Thursday evening. Rangers assembled a larger team to search the area, according to NPS.

They also said that crews from Appalachian Mountain Rescue and BUSAR are helping search the area. NPS said that the vehicle was registered to a person from another state.

Officials have not identified the person at this time.