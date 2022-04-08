Newfound Gap Road/US 441 to close at noon between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, NC due to chance of snow

"Dogwood Winter" is expected to bring chilly temps to East Tennessee over the weekend with a chance for frost and/or freezing.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that Newfound Gap Road will be closed at noon on Friday due to a winter weather advisory.

US 441 (Newfound Gap Road) will be closing at 12:00 noon today due to winter storm warning. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) April 8, 2022

"Dogwood Winter" is expected to settle in for the weekend starting this Friday. That means colder temperatures with some snow flurries and a chance for frost and/or freezing.