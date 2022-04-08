Newfound Gap Road/US 441 to close at noon between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, NC due to chance of snow

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that Newfound Gap Road will be closed at noon on Friday due to a winter weather advisory.
"Dogwood Winter" is expected to settle in for the weekend starting this Friday. That means colder temperatures with some snow flurries and a chance for frost and/or freezing.
Scattered showers with a chance for wintry mix is expected on Friday evening. Areas of higher elevation may also see an accumulation of snow over the weekend.