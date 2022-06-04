Pay to park: Sweeping changes in the Great Smoky Mountains

Example video title will go here for this video

A new program called Park It Forward would charge visitors to park in the national park and generate around $10-15 million per year.

“This is a real opportunity for each person who visits and uses the park to contribute towards its upkeep. It will provide a sustainable year-round source of funding for the park to meet the needs of today and tomorrow,” Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said in a video.

The park said the tags would not be required for motorists experiencing the park through a scenic drive or using park roads as a commuter route. They would also not be required for pedestrians or cyclists.

Officials said unofficial roadside parking would be eliminated to help protect resources, improve motorist and pedestrian safety and improve traffic flow through congested areas.

All motor vehicles parking in designated parking spots within park boundaries would be required to display the parking tag, according to the park. It would not guarantee a parking spot at a specific location. Parking would continue to be available on a first-come, first-serve basis throughout the park.

The proposed rates and tag duration were determined by comparing rates for similar access on private and public lands, according to a release from the park. The average parking rate in gateway communities that charge parking fees is $15 per day and $68 per month, according to the park. In National Park sites where parking fees are charged, the average rate is $9 per day and $50 per year.

With 4,500 parking spaces in the park, the projected revenue gain would be around $10-15 million per year.

Early numbers suggest the Smokies Parking Tag program would operate as a 3-tier system. A full-day parking tag would be $5, a 7-day tag would be $15 and an annual tag would be $40.

A "no fee" history :

Across the national park system, money comes in through concessions, entrance fees and donations.

In its current state of operation, the Great Smoky Mountains does not have a fee or robust concessions to boost revenues outside the park. Officials said the lack of concessions was by design and has been a successful model with $50 returned to the region for every $1 of federal investment.

It does have a strong donor base, but officials said the philanthropic contributions alone cannot meet all of the park's financial needs. The park does have a fee for campsites.

As part of the proposal, the park recommended increasing backcountry camping fees from $4 per night to $8 per night, with a maximum of $40 per camper, based on cost comparability information and operational needs.

It also proposed standardizing front country fees across the park. Family campsites would be $30 per night for primitive sites and $36 per night for sites with electrical hookups. Additional front country fees proposed to be increased include group camps, horse camps and picnic pavilions by between 20 and 30% depending on size and location. Rates for daily rental of the Appalachian Clubhouse and Spence Cabin in Elkmont are proposed to be a standard daily rate. More information is available here.

The Great Smoky Mountains is the only national park of its size in the country where visitors don’t have to pay an admission fee. There are roughly a dozen national parks in the U.S. with no entrance fee, but they are all small compared to the Smokies including Channel Islands National Park, Hot Springs National Park and Mammoth Cave National Park.

Around 85% of the land in the park came from 18 logging companies. The rest came from 1,200 landowners who transferred their farmland. None of the deeds had restrictions on charging fees in the park.

It does not have an entrance fee due to state and federal actions. In 1951, the state of Tennessee transferred Little River Road and Newfound Gap Road to the park with a deed restriction preventing tolls on either road. Then in 1994, a federal law, Title 16, prevented entrance fees as long as toll roads were outlawed.