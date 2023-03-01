What you need to know about paying to park in the Great Smoky Mountains

The Park It Forward program requires visitors to have a parking tag to leave their car anywhere in the park for more than 15 minutes starting March 1, 2023.

"Parking it forward means we're protecting the Smokies for today but also for future generations so that this national treasure that's right here in our backyard is here for future generations to come," said Kendra Straub, the park's management and program analyst.

Now, a little less than a year after the idea was introduced, the Park It Forward program is starting in the Great Smoky Mountains.

It would introduce a parking tag system to the Smokies, charging visitors for the first time to leave their cars and giving the park a new revenue source.

In April 2022, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park released a proposal for a new program called Park It Forward.

Need to know :

When?

The Park It Forward program starts on March 1, 2023.

What?

There are three types of tags: $5 for a day, $15 for a week and $40 for a year. The park said the price stays the same for cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs, etc., but the tags have to match the license plate on the vehicle, meaning they are not transferrable.

Annual parking tags need to be on the front, lower passenger side windshield. Daily and weekly parking tags should be face-up on the front, lower passenger side dashboard, according to the park's website.

GSMNP said America the Beautiful passes, including Senior and Access, will not be accepted in place of the parking tag and will not discount its cost.

How?

If you want to order one ahead of time, the park said annual tags are available online through the Great Smoky Mountains Association (GSMA), in person at one of the GSMA stores or at any of the park's visitor centers.

The daily and weekly tags are online at recreation.gov, at all visitor centers or through one of the new fee machines coming to the park for credit card purchases only.

Straub said visitors who buy passes ahead of time will need to print them before their trip as park staff will not be able to do it, and they will not accept digital copies, like pictures on a phone.

“There's an unlimited supply and inventory of these parking tags,” Straub said.

The park said failure to comply with the requirements may result in a warning, a citation or your vehicle being towed at your expense.

Where?

The tags are required to park anywhere in the Smokies for more than 15 minutes.

Parking is still first come, first served. The tags do not guarantee you a spot.

Who?

Anyone who wants to park anywhere in the Great Smoky Mountains for more than 15 minutes needs a parking tag on their car, RV, motorcycle, etc.

The National Park Service said it will provide parking tags at no cost to Tribal leaders to distribute to Tribal citizens coming to the park for traditional activities.

Exemptions from the national park: