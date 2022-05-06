GSMNP asking for public review over Spur improvement proposal

Park staff will present an overview of the assessment via Zoom from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Park staff will be available to answer questions from the public until 6:00 p.m.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking the public's opinion on the Spur Improvements Environmental Assessment.

During a select time period in August and September 2021, the GSMNP asked for the public's feedback on the issues and preliminary alternatives for improving the Spur roadway between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

The park reviewed the comments and has now completed the Environmental Assessment.

Park staff will present an overview of the assessment via Zoom from 5 to 5:30 p.m. on May 16. Park staff will be available to answer questions from the public until 6 p.m.

Participants can join the meeting by clicking here. Participants may also hear the presentation in a listen-only mode by calling (312)-626-6799 and entering webinar ID: 830-5272-5681 and passcode:166974, if prompted.