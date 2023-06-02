Volunteers needed for Ramsey Cascades and Little Cataloochee trail rehabilitation

Volunteers will perform a wide range of trail maintenance and trail rehabilitation work depending on volunteer experience level.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park managers are recruiting volunteers to help the park’s trail crews with rehabilitation projects on the Ramsey Cascades and Little Cataloochee trails.

Volunteers are needed Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. anytime through September. Volunteers must register in advance through Adam Monroe. You can call Monroe at 828-497-1949 or email him at Adam_Monroe@nps.gov. Prior notice is mandatory for planning.

The two-year trail rehabilitation project on Ramsey Cascades Trail continues as part of the Friends of the Smokie's Trails Forever program supported by Friends of the Smokies.

Ramsey Cascades Trail is one of the most popular trails in the park and lies in the Greenbrier area. It is the only way visitors can access the 100-foot Ramsey Cascades, the tallest waterfall in the park. Rehabilitation will improve overall trail safety and protect the park’s natural resources.

Volunteers will perform a wide range of trail maintenance and trail rehabilitation work depending on volunteer experience level, like installing drainage features, rehabilitating trail surfaces, constructing raised trail segments and removing brush.

While these jobs may vary in complexity, all volunteers must be able to hike at least four miles and safely perform strenuous and often difficult manual labor.

Volunteers should be comfortable lifting heavy objects and using hand tools such as shovels, rakes, axes and loppers. The park will supply all safety gear, tools and equipment needed for the projects. Volunteers will need to wear long pants and sturdy, close-toed footwear and bring food, water, rainwear and personal gear for the day.