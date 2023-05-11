x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GSMNP: Ramsey Cascades Trail now open on weekends, federal holidays

The trail was closed after part of it washed out during a flood event in 2022.
A small waterfall near the trailhead to Ramsey Cascades.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced the Ramsey Cascades Trail is now open on weekends. 

As of May 8, Ramsey Cascades Trail and Ramsey Prong Road is open Friday through Sunday each week, and on federal holidays, GSMNP said. 

The trail closed after part of it washed out during a flood event in 2022. Trail crews rerouted 200 feet of trail, built and installed a new footlog bridge and built four new trail structures, according to GSMNP. 

The trail remains closed Monday through Thursday to allow crews to finish repairs, GSMNP said. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

GSMNP scales back search for missing man

Before You Leave, Check This Out