GSMNP: Ramsey Cascades Trail now open on weekends, federal holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced the Ramsey Cascades Trail is now open on weekends.

As of May 8, Ramsey Cascades Trail and Ramsey Prong Road is open Friday through Sunday each week, and on federal holidays, GSMNP said.

The trail closed after part of it washed out during a flood event in 2022. Trail crews rerouted 200 feet of trail, built and installed a new footlog bridge and built four new trail structures, according to GSMNP.