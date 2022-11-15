Repair work begins on bridges across Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The routine improvements include bridge joint repairs, stone masonry repair, railing replacement and deck replacement.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Federal Highway Administration awarded a construction contract to conduct routine bridge repairs at 19 locations across the park through August 2023.

Most of the planned repair work requires minimal equipment and is anticipated to be accomplished within a week at each location.

Crews will implement single-lane closures in most locations to accomplish work. However, full road closures will be necessary at a few, select sites.

“Work activity is likely to inconvenience motorists on busy days, however, closures are expected to be in place for less than a week at each of the 19 bridge locations,” Facility Management Division Chief Barbara Hatcher said. “We remind motorists to slow down when traveling through work sites to protect workers.”

Single-lane closures will occur along: the Spur, Gatlinburg Bypass, Little River Road, Tremont, Laurel Creek Road, Newfound Gap Road, Smokemont and Deep Creek.