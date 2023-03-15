GSMNP: Local shuttle businesses will now take you to popular park locations

Visitors interested in taking a shuttle have to contact the shuttle providers directly with questions or to book a ride.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said visitors can now take shuttles to busy park locations.

The shuttle services come after GSMNP began implementing its Park It Foward program on March 1.

Mark Rodgers, the owner of AAA Hiker Shuttle, has been driving people up into the mountains for the last 25 years. He said there are many benefits for the most recent changes.

"There's going to be less deterioration of the roadside parking," Rodgers said. "Because right now people are parking on the grass and they're parking in areas where it's not really safe to park their car."

Rodgers said his company is different, yet it has more flexibility to move around people.

"We just drive Subarus right now," Rodgers said. "So we just drive really safe SUVs. Mostly we only do up to four people per run."

Several local commercial businesses will provide shuttle service to areas where the number of visitors often exceeds the parking capacity.

The authorized shuttle providers are:

AAA Hiker Shuttle

A Walk in the Woods

Bryson City Outdoors

Great Smoky Mountains Eco Tours

RockyTop Tours

Smoky Mountain Rides

Shuttles will pick up and drop off at destinations like Alum Cave Trail, Laurel Falls Trail, Chimney Tops Trail, Trillium Gap Trail (Grotto Falls), Rainbow Falls Trail and Clingmans Dome.

It's important to note that park staff cannot book your shuttle. Visitors should contact the shuttle providers directly with questions or to book a ride.

Routes and schedules do vary from provider to provider and most shuttle services run from March through October.

“We are committed to developing innovative solutions to improve visitor access and experience while protecting this national treasure,” said GSMNP Superintendent Cassius Cash. “Having a shuttle option is a stress-free way for visitors to experience some of the park's most iconic destinations.”

GSMNP said visitors should take a shuttle because parking around the Smokies is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The popularity of the national park means that oftentimes there is no parking at popular locations. More people visit GSMNP than Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and Yosemite combined. It is consistently the most visited national park in the U.S.

GSMNP said visitors who choose not to ride a shuttle should come prepared with other destinations in case no parking is available at their desired location.

"There's no fee to go through the park and you only have to pay a fee if you park for more than 15 minutes," said Tony Binkley, CEO of the Better Business Bureau. "So, part of that is to also reduce congestion on so many roads that have pull-offs."

Today Rodgers drove people up in the Smokies several times. He said several visitors' favorite activity up there is watching the sun illuminate East Tennessee, or relaxing after a long day.