Small wildfire caused by fallen power line contained outside Great Smoky Mountains National Park HQ

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said crews have contained a small wildfire outside park headquarters Thursday afternoon that sparked up from a fallen power line.

According to the National Park Service, crews responded to a small 1.5-acre wildfire on Park Headquarters Road around 2 p.m. between the ranger station and the park maintenance yard.

The Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg Fire Departments initially responded to help suppress the fire, but later handed oversight over to park fire crews.

The park said crews were able to fully contain the fire by 3:05 p.m.