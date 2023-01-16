Wears Valley Mountain Bike Trail project moving forward in the Smokies

The GSMNP is now looking at ways to fund a project that would create 11.8 miles of mountain bike trails in the Wears Valley portion of the Foothills Parkway.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is moving forward with a project to create a mountain bike trail system in a portion of the Foothills Parkway in Wears Valley.

On Dec. 29, the National Park Service said it issued a decision after it found no significant impact when conducting its environmental assessment.

Back in February 2022, the park collected public input on three alternatives for building the trail system, saying it went with the third alternative that would create approximately 11.8 miles of bike trails and 2.3 miles of pedestrian-only trails. The bike trails would include 4.2 miles of easy trail, 2.9 miles of moderate trail and 4.7 miles of advanced trail.

It would also create a nearly 1-mile-long access road to the trailhead. The trailhead would include amenities like a bike wash and repair station, restrooms and picnic tables.

“We understand the public’s desire to have a purpose-built bike trail, and this marks a step for potential future development of a trail in Wears Valley,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “Having the signed FONSI allows us the opportunity to explore potential funding paths for both the construction and the annual operational costs.”