Clingmans Dome Road, Cades Cove Loop to close in the Smokies for a few mornings to host educational programs

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two major roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will temporarily close to all pedestrians, cyclists and drivers for a few mornings in the coming weeks.

The GSMNP said Clingmans Dome Road will be closed the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 7, until 1 p.m. each day. The 7-mile stretch of road will be closed to facilitate a special curriculum-based education program.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, Cades Cove Loop Road will be closed until 3:30 p.m. to accommodate another education program.

These closures will go into effect the night before each program day.

The park said visitors should consider alternate destinations in the park along Foothills Parkway West on those days such as Look Rock Observation Tower, or consider taking a trip out to the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina for new experiences in the Appalachian Mountains.