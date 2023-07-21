GSMNP to host Tray Wellington Band on July 29

The concert will be a part of the African American Experiences in the Smokies project.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said they will host the Tray Wellington Band on Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m.

They said it will be at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center, on the North Carolina side of the Smokies, and will be held as a celebration of the African American Experiences in the Smokies project. Tray Wellington and his band will perform music from their latest album, Black Banjo.

“African American music is important because it has been part of southern Appalachia culture since the beginning of enslavement. Some of the African American contributions to southern Appalachia music are the techniques, instruments, and music that we enjoy today,” said Antoine Fletcher, a Science Communicator at the Smokies.

After the concert, the Smokies will host a variety of cultural demonstrations at the Mountain Farm Museum, from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. There will also be a walking tour of African American history starting at 2:30 p.m., according to a release from GSMNP.