'Smoky Mountain Stories' docuseries to feature stories from the Great Smoky Mountains

The series is meant to show visitors ways they can create their own stories in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — A new docuseries featuring stories that take place in the Great Smoky Mountains premiered on May 19. It's named "Smoky Mountain Stories" and people can watch it online, through Visit My Smokies.

"We are so excited to release the new Smoky Mountain Stories. The stories are unbelievable because they captivate the Smokies in such a way you'll never forget. These videos are like no other. The stories take an inside look at the incredible attractions and places to stay that continue to draw 12 million visitors to Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and Sevierville each year," said Angela Atchley, tourism director for Sevier County.

The docuseries was produced and directed by Jeff "Dock" Dockweiler, and according to a press release, they have a lineup of actors in the stories such as Juliana DeStefano, Gonzalo Menendez, James Shelley, Jillian Steele and Kevin Whitted.