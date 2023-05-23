'Smoky Mountain Stories' docuseries to feature stories from the Great Smoky Mountains

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — A new docuseries featuring stories that take place in the Great Smoky Mountains premiered on May 19. It's named "Smoky Mountain Stories" and people can watch it online, through Visit My Smokies.
"We are so excited to release the new Smoky Mountain Stories. The stories are unbelievable because they captivate the Smokies in such a way you'll never forget. These videos are like no other. The stories take an inside look at the incredible attractions and places to stay that continue to draw 12 million visitors to Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and Sevierville each year," said Angela Atchley, tourism director for Sevier County.
The docuseries was produced and directed by Jeff "Dock" Dockweiler, and according to a press release, they have a lineup of actors in the stories such as Juliana DeStefano, Gonzalo Menendez, James Shelley, Jillian Steele and Kevin Whitted.
The first two episodes premiered on May 19, and new episodes are scheduled to be released every two weeks. They are meant to give audiences an inside look at the attractions in the Smoky Mountains, according to the series' website — showing visitors how they can create stories of their own in the Smokies.