Temporary road closures planned in the Smokies next week along Parkway Bypass

Tree removal crews will be implementing temporary road closures Monday through Thursday along the Bypass.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the tree removal crews will be closing lanes along the Parkway Bypass near Gatlinburg next week.

The work will be along the Bypass from Monday, Dec. 5 until Thursday, Dec. 8. The Bypass will still be open between the Spur and Route 441, but park officials said that drivers should expect some delays.

These closures will be in effect during working hours, approximately 7:20 a.m. until 5 p.m.