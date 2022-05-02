GSMNP to implement temporary, weekday closure of Big Creek Trail for rehabilitation work

The rehabilitation will improve overall trail safety and protect the park’s natural resources, officials said.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said they will implement a temporary, weekday closure of Big Creek Trail for rehabilitation work.

According to a press release, the trail will be closed to all use Monday through Thursday, excluding federal holidays, beginning Monday, May 9 through Thursday, July 14 to conduct rehabilitation work. The trail will be fully open Friday through Sunday each week.

The project aims to rehabilitate surface drainage along the entire 5.6-mile Big Creek Trail. Crews will also be making repairs to the tread surface and removing hazard trees and logs along the trail, officials said.

GSMNP said that full closures are necessary for the safety of crews and hikers due to the use of heavy equipment and sharp tools that will be consistently present on the trail during the project.

The rehabilitation will improve overall trail safety and protect the park’s natural resources, officials said.

The press release also states that backcountry campsites 36 and 37 will remain open and can be accessed using routes that do not include Big Creek Trail.