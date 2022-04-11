TWRA partners with two other organizations to fight the spread of invasive Autumn Olive plant

The NWTF donated $2,500 and the TWRA matched that donation 3-to-1, raising $10,000 to prevent the spread of Autumn Olive in the Sylco area.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is joining forces with two other organizations to prevent the spread of an invasive, non-native plant species at Baker's Fields, near the Sylco Campground.

They said the plant is called Autumn Olive and was planted to help control erosion and as a wildlife crop. They said several animal species eat the plant and spread its seeds. In the process, they said Autumn Olive can outcompete native plants for sunlight and nutrients.

The TWRA said it joined up with the Cherokee National Forest and the Cherokee Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation to stop it from spreading at Baker's Fields, just north of Sylco Campground.

The site used to be a mountain community and the site of a camp from the Civilian Conservation Corps called Camp Cleoga. In the 1950s, the community was absorbed as lands belonging to the National Forest. Now, officials said it is mostly abandoned and overgrown with Autumn Olive.

The NWTF donated $2,500 to the TWRA, which then matched the donation 3:1 to commit a total of $10,000 for work to stop the plant from spreading. They said the money will also be used to improve the habitat for native wildlife, including wild turkeys.