GSMNP: Upcoming road closures announced for Gatlinburg Spur and Alum Cave Trail

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced on Friday a temporary, single-lane closure along the north and southbound Spur.

From Monday, Aug. 14 to Thursday, Aug. 17 and Monday, Aug. 21 to Thursday, Aug. 24, maintenance crews will remove fallen trees and branches, rock debris and litter and will mow along road shoulders, the park said.

Lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. GSMNP said drivers should reduce speeds, drive with extra caution and anticipate delays during lane closures.

Crews will also close Alum Cave Trail on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to repair a bridge damaged by a tree during a recent storm, according to the park. There will be no access to the trail during the closure.

The park said for people who want to go to Mt. LeConte on Aug. 16 can use one of the other trail routes to the summit.