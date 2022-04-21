GSMNP: Vehicle-free Wednesdays on Cades Cove Loop Road to start May 4

GSMNP officials encourage participants to visit in the afternoons and early evenings to spread use out throughout the day.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Vehicle-free Wednesdays on Cades Cove Loop Road will begin May 4 through September 28, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GSMNP officials encourage participants to visit in the afternoons and early evenings to spread use out throughout the day. Parking on-site is limited, with parking lots often filling to capacity during the early morning hours.

Staff and volunteers will be managing on-site parking to improve visitor safety, minimize impacts to campground operations, and eliminate roadside parking on non-durable surfaces, the press release states.

When parking lots are full, visitors will need to come back later in the day or enjoy other areas of the park, officials said.

Officials remind cyclists to properly prepare for a safe experience. Serious cycling accidents have been reported along the Cades Cove Loop Road.

Tennessee requires that children under the age of 16 wear a helmet. All riders are strongly encouraged to wear helmets and to ride properly fitted and well-maintained bicycles.

During summer and fall, bicycles may be rented at the campground store located near the Cades Cove Campground on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said. For information call 865-448-9034.